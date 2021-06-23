Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 16,900 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,842 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.