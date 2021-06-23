Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,872 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 417,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 311,721 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBSB opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

