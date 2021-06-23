Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,234 shares of company stock worth $9,041,951 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

