Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $594.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.