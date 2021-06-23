Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Sells $457,800.00 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D Patrick Laplatney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of Gray Television stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

