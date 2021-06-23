Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stake Boosted by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the quarter. Gray Television comprises approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE GTN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 5,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

