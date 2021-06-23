Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 751 ($9.81). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 329,592 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 679.88 ($8.88).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,146.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.16%.

About Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.