Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,266. Greif has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Greif will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

