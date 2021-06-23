Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.73. Approximately 4,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 439,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

