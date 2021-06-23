HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $53.57 million and $33.24 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00108120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00170188 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,612.27 or 0.99990542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

