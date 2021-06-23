Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HHV stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of £220.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.47.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

