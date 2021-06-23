Harvest Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.78 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $723,071.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $46.75 or 0.00140194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000920 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 606,843 coins and its circulating supply is 572,890 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

