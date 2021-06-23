Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $66.05 million and $3.92 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00109836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.52 or 1.00013212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.