Head-To-Head Contrast: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 36Kr alerts:

This table compares 36Kr and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 1.63 -$42.95 million N/A N/A MOGU $73.63 million 2.07 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MOGU.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 36Kr and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 77.22%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than MOGU.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82% MOGU -67.82% -4.65% -3.71%

Summary

MOGU beats 36Kr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.