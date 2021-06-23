Head to Head Contrast: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globant and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 11.08 $54.22 million $1.83 123.19 Autohome $1.33 billion 6.04 $521.87 million $4.63 13.73

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Globant. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.02% 9.71% 6.85% Autohome 38.64% 21.13% 16.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globant and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 3 7 0 2.70 Autohome 3 1 5 0 2.22

Globant presently has a consensus target price of $223.11, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $96.05, suggesting a potential upside of 51.14%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Globant.

Summary

Autohome beats Globant on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services. It also provides ePayments, content management systems, future commerce, eLearning, accessibility, web, native and hybrid applications, cross compiled, data strategy, insights, data as a product, data platforms, MLOps, blockchain, Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, intelligent automation, process mining, smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical digital tech, patient journey, research and development, and precision medicine services. In addition, the company offers digital marketing, conversational interface, gaming, OTT, Cloud Ops Studio, Salesforce Studio, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications services; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and agile, automation, load and performance, AI, game, mobile, data testing, accessibility, media and OTT, and conversational interfaces testing services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, healthcare, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

