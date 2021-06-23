Head to Head Contrast: The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Beauty Health and Ocean Bio-Chem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Beauty Health N/A N/A N/A Ocean Bio-Chem 17.90% 28.14% 22.43%

56.3% of The Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Ocean Bio-Chem shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Ocean Bio-Chem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Beauty Health and Ocean Bio-Chem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Beauty Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocean Bio-Chem 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Given The Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Beauty Health is more favorable than Ocean Bio-Chem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Beauty Health and Ocean Bio-Chem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Beauty Health N/A N/A -$38.91 million N/A N/A Ocean Bio-Chem $55.56 million 2.02 $9.62 million N/A N/A

Ocean Bio-Chem has higher revenue and earnings than The Beauty Health.

Summary

Ocean Bio-Chem beats The Beauty Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories. It also manufactures automotive products, such as fuel treatments for gas and diesel engines, motor oils, greases, and related items; anti-freeze and windshield washes; and automotive polishes, cleaners, and other items. In addition, the company offers fuel treatment and other specialty products to the recreational vehicle market; solutions to various problems associated with E-10 fuel; and other specialty recreational vehicle/power sports products, including cleaners, polishes, detergents, fabric cleaners and protectors, silicone sealants, waterproofers, gasket materials, degreasers, vinyl cleaners and protectors, toilet treatment fluids, and anti-freeze/coolants. Further, it provides solutions to rectify operating engine problems in commercial lawn, and other home and garden power equipment; deodorizers, disinfectants, and sanitizers, as well as mildew odor control bags and boat odor sanitizers; blends and packages chemical formulations; and manufactures PVC and HDPE blow molded bottles. The company sells its products under the Star Tron, Performacide, and Star brite brands through retailers and online retailers, as well as to distributors. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

