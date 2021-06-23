Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 136,449 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

