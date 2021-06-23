Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 476,687 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 476,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHHCU. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $495,000.

Shares of DHHCU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

