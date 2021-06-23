Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 600,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000.

NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

