Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.68 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,434,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $546.03 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

