Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

