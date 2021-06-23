Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 276,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.70% of NETSTREIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $931.53 million and a PE ratio of 34.26.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

