Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 500,000 Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.