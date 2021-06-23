Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,433 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,608,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ARBGU stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.