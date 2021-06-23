HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,348,440. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

