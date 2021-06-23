HelloGold (HGT) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. HelloGold has a market cap of $166,019.40 and $304.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HelloGold has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00597834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077613 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

