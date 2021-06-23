Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

