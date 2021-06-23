Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €115.00 ($135.29) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.67 ($118.43).

Shares of HEN3 traded up €0.66 ($0.78) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €89.90 ($105.76). The stock had a trading volume of 338,346 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

