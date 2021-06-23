Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HENKY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

