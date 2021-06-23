Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

