Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Herc stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.22. 367,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,463. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $7,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

