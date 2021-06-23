Hermez Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $730,491.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $730,491.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00010845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.26 or 0.00616614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039589 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

