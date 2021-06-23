Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1,071.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

