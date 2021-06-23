Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.