Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,664,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,171,000 after acquiring an additional 547,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

