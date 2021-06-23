HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

SOXS stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

