HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,777 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $95,247. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

