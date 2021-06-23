HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSPE stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.
About Bespoke Capital Acquisition
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
