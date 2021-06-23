HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

LEO opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

