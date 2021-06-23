HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

GGB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

