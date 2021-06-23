HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,510 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXK opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

