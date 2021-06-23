Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

HIMS stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of -0.11. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

