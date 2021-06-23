Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 834.40 ($10.90). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 834.40 ($10.90), with a volume of 953,370 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 814.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

About Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

