Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Get Hitachi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.