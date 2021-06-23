Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.18

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 5405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCHDF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

