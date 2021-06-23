Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Gap Up to $24.11

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $24.76. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.