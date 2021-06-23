Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

