Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 52,020 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £81.38 million and a P/E ratio of 60.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.50.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

