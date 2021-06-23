Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

LON HOTC opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

