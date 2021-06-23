Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

LON HOTC opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.