Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

